Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie Is A Deliciously Cold Take On The Classic

There are few desserts as classic around the holidays as pumpkin pie. Slightly sweet with autumnal flavors, this treat is the perfect way to finish off Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.

Typically, pumpkin pie is made with just a couple of ingredients, including pumpkin purée and seasonal spices. However, rather than following a standard old-fashioned pumpkin pie recipe, why not mix things up a bit and use ice cream in it? Doing so will give you a pumpkin ice cream pie that's just as delicious as the classic version but with a flavor all its own. You can use ice cream as a substitute ingredient in classic baked pumpkin pie, or it can form the base of a frozen pumpkin treat.

Of course, to make pumpkin ice cream pie, you've got to know what kind of ice cream to use, how to add it to your pie filling, and what to do about the crust. With that know-how, you'll be on the right track to making a unique yet tasty alternative to your standard cold-weather dessert.