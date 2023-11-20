Level Up Your Basic Buttered Popcorn With Just A Bit Of Truffle Oil

The snack aisle of the grocery store seems to go on for miles these days, but the most simple snack of them all still reigns supreme: popcorn. Whether you're into air popping, a stovetop purist, or prefer to heat your kernels in the microwave, a big bowl of fresh popcorn always hits the spot. This classic treat is inexpensive and easy to make. Plus, you can dress it up with both sweet and savory ingredients or, in the case of kettle corn, both.

If you want to take your everyday popcorn up a notch to impress some guests, go beyond butter and salt and sprinkle on some truffle oil. The earthy, aromatic oil will make any movie night more gourmet. Popcorn has a mild natural flavor that works well with numerous ingredients like maple syrup, cayenne pepper, and even TikTok's favorite popcorn seasoning, chicken bullion. However, when you add a little bit of truffle oil, you get all the aroma and umami of expensive truffles in every handful of your puffy, crunchy snack.

As a bonus, truffle oil tastes great with many other popcorn-friendly ingredients, so you can mix and match flavors to create the perfect appetizer.