Amp Up Your Movie Popcorn With A Drizzle Of Warm Peanut Butter

Popcorn is delicious all on its own, but even simple additions can take this popular movie snack to the next level. Salt and butter aside, some of the most delicious toppings for popcorn are also the most unexpected. If you really want to surprise your guests on the next movie night, consider amping up your movie popcorn with a drizzle of warm peanut butter.

For all you peanut butter lovers out there, this is just another way to incorporate your favorite spread into daily life. Whether you prefer crunchy or smooth, drizzling warm peanut butter on popcorn makes it extra sweet and sticky — much like a fresh bag of caramel corn. This easy combination is also a great way to bring sweet and savory flavors together so you don't have to alternate between a box of candy and a bowl of popcorn while watching a movie. Make it easier on yourself and just combine the two flavors together instead.

The rich flavor of peanut butter combined with light and salty pieces of popcorn is a great way to bring a sweet balance to this snack. But don't just take our word for it.