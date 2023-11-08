Amp Up Your Movie Popcorn With A Drizzle Of Warm Peanut Butter
Popcorn is delicious all on its own, but even simple additions can take this popular movie snack to the next level. Salt and butter aside, some of the most delicious toppings for popcorn are also the most unexpected. If you really want to surprise your guests on the next movie night, consider amping up your movie popcorn with a drizzle of warm peanut butter.
For all you peanut butter lovers out there, this is just another way to incorporate your favorite spread into daily life. Whether you prefer crunchy or smooth, drizzling warm peanut butter on popcorn makes it extra sweet and sticky — much like a fresh bag of caramel corn. This easy combination is also a great way to bring sweet and savory flavors together so you don't have to alternate between a box of candy and a bowl of popcorn while watching a movie. Make it easier on yourself and just combine the two flavors together instead.
The rich flavor of peanut butter combined with light and salty pieces of popcorn is a great way to bring a sweet balance to this snack. But don't just take our word for it.
Fans react to peanut butter popcorn
Much like Rice Krispies Treats, peanut butter popcorn makes for a deliciously sticky snack that most popcorn lovers seem to get behind. One Reddit user shared their experience of dipping their popcorn into peanut butter and many fans labeled the move "genius." Another Reddit user said that while it was messy to eat, drizzling the peanut butter on top of the popcorn was still a great idea. "I'm practically salivating just thinking about it," they said. One Instagram user even suggested turning this sweet combination into peanut butter popcorn bars for easier eating. For the mess-averse among us, those are for you.
Finally, another Instagram post had peanut butter fans falling head over heels for this snack with one commenter saying, "my love for this is unstoppable." Most people tend to have a jar of peanut butter and a bag of popcorn ready to eat in the pantry, so if you've got them, you may as well give this simple combination a try. Ease of creation aside, this snack is also extremely customizable, as well. If you're on the hunt for more ways to elevate peanut butter popcorn, here are a few more ideas.
Other ways to elevate peanut butter popcorn
For those looking to bring a little something more to your bowl of peanut butter popcorn, adding in some chocolate could be a great choice for Reese's fans. This combination is one of the most popular of all time for a good reason. Throwing a handful of peanut M&M's into a bowl of popcorn is also a good way to reap the benefits of both of these flavor profiles.
For something a little more unconventional, peanut butter and jelly popcorn is another snack choice worth trying. This infusion of salty, sweet, and rich flavors makes for an extra unique movie night choice. Another similar snack choice would be peanut butter and caramel. Caramel corn is already a popular treat, and adding a little bit of peanut butter into the mix just adds an extra layer of goodness.
Lastly, if you're out of peanut butter, Nutella can work just as well with popcorn. No matter how you choose to indulge in this unique snack, we hope that this peanut butter popcorn combination lives up to the hype for you.