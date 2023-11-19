The Red Lobster-Inspired Chicken Cobbler That Took TikTok By Storm

While the internet has countless tutorials for homemade chicken and dumpling casseroles, one user on TikTok simplified the entire process by utilizing Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix. Matthew Bounds, known as @yourbarefootneighbor on TikTok, decided to post his specific take on chicken and biscuit casserole in November of 2022 and decided to title his specialized dish chicken cobbler.

In the original video, Bounds assembles the entire casserole on camera in just a few minutes using a store-bought rotisserie chicken. After adding Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix and seasoning packet mixed with 2 cups of milk and then a blend of chicken stock and 1 can of cream of chicken soup, he instructs viewers to avoid mixing the casserole as these subsequent components are added.

Bounds seemed to garner fast success with this particular recipe. In just one year, he earned a following of over 1 million on TikTok. He even developed his signature cookbook, "Come Fix You A Plate," which can be ordered by following the link on his social media homepage. Even though Bounds may have garnered a following with this recipe thanks to his use of Red Lobster's flavorful biscuit mix, the recipe that inspired this creator's success can be made in various ways.