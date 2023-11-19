The Red Lobster-Inspired Chicken Cobbler That Took TikTok By Storm
You can't make a list of the best casserole recipes without including a dish that contains a creamy seasoned base, shredded chicken, and hearty biscuit topping. Yet after a busy work day, many home chefs don't have enough time to craft a homemade casserole version of their favorite chicken goulash with biscuit dumplings. Luckily, thanks to the viral explosion of recipes on the social media platform TikTok, most of your favorite long-winded recipes, including hearty chicken casserole bakes, can be found in simplified forms on the app. Thanks to the millions of users sharing their personalized takes on certain dishes, you're just a few steps away from recreating a new and improved chicken casserole or chicken cobbler with the handy use of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix.
With only a small assortment of ingredients, including shredded chicken, canned cream of chicken soup, and Red Lobster's boxed biscuit mix, you can have a hot and tasty chicken biscuit bake in just 45 minutes. The best part about this viral recipe is that besides preparing your casserole with the suggested ingredients, the dish requires minimal stirring, making this one-of-a-kind chicken cobbler quite simple to assemble. This viral concoction has won the hearts (and mouths) of countless TikTok users.
How did this specific chicken cobbler become so popular?
While the internet has countless tutorials for homemade chicken and dumpling casseroles, one user on TikTok simplified the entire process by utilizing Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix. Matthew Bounds, known as @yourbarefootneighbor on TikTok, decided to post his specific take on chicken and biscuit casserole in November of 2022 and decided to title his specialized dish chicken cobbler.
@yourbarefootneighbor
@everydaywithamber How to make chicken cobbler #chickenrecipe #rotisseriechicken #biscuitmix #redlobsterbiscuits #rotisseriechickenrecipes #easychickenrecipe #easydinner #onepotmeals #onedishdinner #easyrecipe #simplerecipe #easycooking #weeknightdinner #yourbarefootneighbor #chickencobbler
In the original video, Bounds assembles the entire casserole on camera in just a few minutes using a store-bought rotisserie chicken. After adding Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix and seasoning packet mixed with 2 cups of milk and then a blend of chicken stock and 1 can of cream of chicken soup, he instructs viewers to avoid mixing the casserole as these subsequent components are added.
Bounds seemed to garner fast success with this particular recipe. In just one year, he earned a following of over 1 million on TikTok. He even developed his signature cookbook, "Come Fix You A Plate," which can be ordered by following the link on his social media homepage. Even though Bounds may have garnered a following with this recipe thanks to his use of Red Lobster's flavorful biscuit mix, the recipe that inspired this creator's success can be made in various ways.
The original chicken cobbler is made with Bisquick
Sure enough, Matthew Bounds used another chicken and biscuit recipe, also found on TikTok, to drum up the creativity for his signature Red Lobster-inspired chicken cobbler. In Bound's original video, he thanks fellow user @everydaywithamber for his recipe inspiration by changing a concoction she posted in August 2022.
In her TikTok recipe, she essentially makes the same dish as Bounds, except instead of using Red Lobster's biscuit mix, she mixes 2 cups of Bisquick with 2 cups of milk. You can adjust this recipe to your specific tastes with different vegetables or spices. You can also use one of the best substitutes for Bisquick, including a homemade mix of flour, baking powder, salt, and butter.
If you're determined to try this recipe yet have your heart set on using Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix, the boxed mix can be found online or at numerous grocery stores across the U.S., such as Walmart and Target. If you can't find the prepackaged mix, just add your unique blend of seasonings to your biscuit batter. You might even want to stretch the bounds of your culinary creativity and add some shredded cheddar cheese to the top of your finished product.