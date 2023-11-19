The Blender Trick For Making Nut Milk In Seconds Without Soaking

If you've ever made your own nut milk then you know what a pain it can be. You have to remove the shells, soak the nuts, blend them with water, and then strain them — yikes! It's a time consuming process, that's for sure. But whether it's almond, cashew, or some other kind of plant-based milk, buying it isn't much better. The cost alone is liable to have you paying through the nose. So it's probably not very surprising that some people might be looking for an alternative to alternative milk. Luckily, there is a fun and quick option. All you'll need is a blender, some nut butter, water, and possibly some sweetener.

This trick is so easy that you'll actually spend more time cleaning up than you will making the nut milk. Just drop a scoop of nut butter directly into the blender, add some water, and sweetener if you want (skip it if you'd rather keep the sugar or calorie count down). Then give it a quick whirl. Thirty seconds should do the trick, but you can give it another pulse or two if it's not fully blended at that point. Voilà, you've got your own quick and easy homemade nut milk.