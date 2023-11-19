13 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Multigrain Breads

In these health-conscious times, many people are giving the side eye to white bread, which is often highly processed. Cue the rise in popularity of multigrain bread, which is often touted as a healthier alternative. But how healthy are multigrain breads, really? As it turns out, the healthfulness of multigrain breads you find on your grocery shelves varies widely.

Whether a multigrain bread is healthy or not mostly boils down to what ingredients it contains. "Healthier breads include whole grain wheat or flour as the first ingredient on the ingredient list," Amy Davis, a registered dietitian told Real Simple. "In less healthy brands of bread you will likely see longer ingredient lists overall, which may include several emulsifiers and preservatives," Davis added. In this article, we take a closer look at 13 multigrain breads that include excessive levels of ingredients like sodium and sugar, low levels of beneficial substances like fiber and whole grains, and the addition of artificial additives that you might want to live without.