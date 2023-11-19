German Vs American Pancakes: What's The Difference?

It may seem as if there's not a single American who wouldn't recognize a stack of pancakes as an icon of the breakfast table, but there's a relative of this morning staple that might be less familiar, though no less delicious. The German pancake, also known as the Dutch baby, is a unique creation with an identity all its own.

While they share a name and a general mealtime (although both would be just as welcome at the dinner table), there are some key differences between these dishes. The stateside style recipe results in a relatively flat confection with an even surface and crisp exterior. The German pancake, on the other hand, is pillowy, like a custardy cloud with caramelized edges and is usually considerably larger than the more familiar flapjack. A single German pancake is easily shareable, where a serving of American pancakes might arrive as a whole stack.

In terms of ingredients, eggs, milk, flour, sugar, and butter all appear in most versions of both, but the process is what really distinguishes these dishes. A Dutch baby recipe requires that the batter be poured into a skillet and baked. It emerges from the oven almost supernaturally puffy, more like a soufflé or a popover than a pancake as we know it, and eventually deflates, ready to be topped with all manner of delicious accouterments. Classic pancakes in America are typically griddled or skillet fried on the stovetop in butter and usually paired with maple syrup.