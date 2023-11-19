It's About Time You Start Searing Your Meatballs
Searing your meatballs isn't a requirement. However, not doing so could be one mistake you're making with homemade meatballs; you are missing out on some benefits by not using this technique. With any meat intended to be slow-cooked, simmered, braised, or stewed (basically any method that doesn't involve direct heat), browning is a critical first step. Whether your meatballs are headed to the crockpot for a slow finish or are left to simmer in a delicious tomato sauce you worked so hard on, start them out in a hot pan for the best results.
Doing this accomplishes three things. First, searing your meatballs will activate the ever-important Maillard reaction. Second, meat develops a delicious crust that locks in tasty juices when seared. Third, the crust protects the integrity of the meatballs to ensure they don't crumble or come apart while cooking the rest of the way through. Even if you prefer your meatballs on the softer side, you have to agree that maintaining their round shape is pretty important. After you taste the difference, it's highly doubtful that you'll ever want to return to your pre-seared ways.
Sear meatballs quickly on high heat
When it comes to searing meatballs, you'll want to do it quickly, turning them as soon as a crust develops on all sides and removing them promptly afterward. After all, the goal is not to cook them all the way through. Instead, you want to be sure you're only cooking the outside, leaving them mostly raw on the inside. This way, they can cook the rest of the way through as they simmer in a sauce or braise in a slow cooker.
It's also important to note that searing is a type of browning, but not all browning leads to searing. The difference is ultimately a matter of temperature: Browning is possible at more moderate temperatures, whereas searing only happens with high heat. Simply browning your meatballs won't be enough; you want to go all out with the heat to ensure a good crust develops all over the meatballs and traps their juices inside.
Coat meatballs with flour to help them sear
If you're having trouble keeping your meatballs together when searing them, one trick might help: Coat them in flour. Doing so will help the outer crust develop and prevent your meatballs from getting stuck to the pan. Don't go overboard; a light powdering will do. Using too much flour could interfere with the taste and texture. After all, you want to sear a delicious crust into your meat, not create a layer of crusty flour.
If the flour doesn't do the trick and you still have trouble keeping the meatballs together, your binder could be the problem. The wrong ratio of eggs or breadcrumbs can cause meatballs to fall apart in the pan, ruining the sear. Naturally, you'll want to avoid this since, without a good sear, those meatballs will be less flavorful and moist on the inside. Plus, they'll have a tougher time staying together when it's time to simmer.