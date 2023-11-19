It's About Time You Start Searing Your Meatballs

Searing your meatballs isn't a requirement. However, not doing so could be one mistake you're making with homemade meatballs; you are missing out on some benefits by not using this technique. With any meat intended to be slow-cooked, simmered, braised, or stewed (basically any method that doesn't involve direct heat), browning is a critical first step. Whether your meatballs are headed to the crockpot for a slow finish or are left to simmer in a delicious tomato sauce you worked so hard on, start them out in a hot pan for the best results.

Doing this accomplishes three things. First, searing your meatballs will activate the ever-important Maillard reaction. Second, meat develops a delicious crust that locks in tasty juices when seared. Third, the crust protects the integrity of the meatballs to ensure they don't crumble or come apart while cooking the rest of the way through. Even if you prefer your meatballs on the softer side, you have to agree that maintaining their round shape is pretty important. After you taste the difference, it's highly doubtful that you'll ever want to return to your pre-seared ways.