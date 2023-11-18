The Nutty Ingredient That Amps Up Duff Goldman's Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

When it comes to elevating recipes, you can usually trust the experts. For those seeking to create some truly next-level desserts, there's perhaps no one better to weigh in on the subject than American pastry chef Duff Goldman. Goldman has graced both the covers of cookbooks and studio spaces of cooking shows like "Ace of Cakes," all to share his extensive knowledge of the world of baking. At this point, he's seen it all. One dessert he's tired of facing? Lackluster oatmeal raisin cookies.

As Goldman shared with AllRecipes, a lot of people give this classic dessert a bad rap because there are just too many boring varieties of them out there. Plus, since the ingredients of this dessert are finicky, they can easily come out wrong if you're new to baking. (For example, oats are very drying, so it's important to figure out how to keep those cookies moist.) With the right approach and better ingredients, Goldman hopes to turn the largely negative sentiment toward oatmeal raisin cookies around. One way he plans on doing that? By sharing a secret nutty ingredient for better oatmeal raisin cookies.

The ingredient in question? Adding some toasted nuts into the mix. With the added crunch of a toasted pecan or walnut, oatmeal raisin cookies can become packed with added textures and earthy tastes that make them taste truly delicious.