The Nutty Ingredient That Amps Up Duff Goldman's Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
When it comes to elevating recipes, you can usually trust the experts. For those seeking to create some truly next-level desserts, there's perhaps no one better to weigh in on the subject than American pastry chef Duff Goldman. Goldman has graced both the covers of cookbooks and studio spaces of cooking shows like "Ace of Cakes," all to share his extensive knowledge of the world of baking. At this point, he's seen it all. One dessert he's tired of facing? Lackluster oatmeal raisin cookies.
As Goldman shared with AllRecipes, a lot of people give this classic dessert a bad rap because there are just too many boring varieties of them out there. Plus, since the ingredients of this dessert are finicky, they can easily come out wrong if you're new to baking. (For example, oats are very drying, so it's important to figure out how to keep those cookies moist.) With the right approach and better ingredients, Goldman hopes to turn the largely negative sentiment toward oatmeal raisin cookies around. One way he plans on doing that? By sharing a secret nutty ingredient for better oatmeal raisin cookies.
The ingredient in question? Adding some toasted nuts into the mix. With the added crunch of a toasted pecan or walnut, oatmeal raisin cookies can become packed with added textures and earthy tastes that make them taste truly delicious.
Why you should add toasted nuts to your cookies
As Goldman explained to AllRecipes, nuts are an ideal ingredient for oatmeal raisin cookies because they have the perfectly opposite texture of a raisin. "Raisins, when they're in the batter, take up some of the moisture...and they plump up a little bit — they get sort of soft. Then you get a really crunchy, snappy nut right next to it. Those two things together, that's what dreams are made of," he said.
Oatmeal raisin cookies don't have to be boring. Sometimes it just takes a few more simple additions to make them a truly crave-able treat. Luckily, adding toasted nuts to your recipe doesn't take much effort, either. Simply purchase your nut of choice, toast them in the oven, then plop them into your cookie dough. You can even toast nuts with a skillet or using the microwave: The method is up to you.
Once these cookies warm up in the oven, your kitchen will smell heavenly, and the oatmeal raisin cookie haters of your household might be surprised by the taste. Maybe they'll find that they actually do enjoy this classic treat after all.
Other ingredients to jazz up your oatmeal cookies
While Goldman emphasized the game-changing powers of toasted nuts, the chef also suggested a few other ingredients that could be equally as delicious to add into your oatmeal raisin cookies. For one, plopping a cup of chocolate chips into your dough is always a good idea. Mixing the concepts of a classic chocolate chip cookie with an oatmeal raisin means there's something in this dessert for everyone. Adding in something completely new like coconut flakes is also a good choice, bringing even more crunch and texture into the cookie. Lastly, folding in a dash of cinnamon can make for a spiced edge that will keep people wanting more of these cookies, too.
At the heart of this recipe is still the ever-classic and comforting original oatmeal raisin cookie. The recipe for this classic treat has been around since 1896, but bakers are still struggling to get it right. All good things take practice to master, so don't be afraid to take on this oatmeal raisin cookie-baking challenge. Just throw a few toasted nuts into the mix and see how much better you like 'em.