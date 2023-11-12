Aldi Has An Entire Line Of McDonald's Copycats In The UK And We Want In

Ever wish you could enjoy the delicious familiarity of your favorite McDonald's menu items at home without having to schlep to the drive-thru? The fast food giant's fans in the United Kingdom can, thanks to an entire line of McDonald's copycat meals available at Aldi.

The German grocery chain launched a McDonald's-inspired line in May 2023 in an effort to provide customers with fast food favorites at a fraction of the cost. The products include Aldi 12 Chicken Nuggets With Dips, which cost £1.69 (compared to the McDonald's Chicken McNuggets price of £3.29 for nine), as well as the Aldi Snacksters Big Stack Burger, which runs £1.49 (compared to the McDonald's Big Mac price of £3.29), and Aldi 10 Breakfast Hash Browns, which cost £1.49 (compared to the McDonald's price of £0.89 per hash brown).

According to the press release for the new items, the updated line was inspired by other Aldi items that customers say are similar to McDonald's favorites, including Oakhurst frozen french fries that shoppers say taste just like the fries from McDonald's, Aldi Crispy Chicken Strips that ring in as a close comparison to McDonald's Chicken Selects, and the Aldi x2 Tasty Catch Buttermilk Fish Burger that could pass for a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich.