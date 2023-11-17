What Does It Mean When Vodka Is Barrel-Aged?

It can be a little intimidating to walk into a liquor store if you don't know exactly what you're looking for, having to search through high shelves of bottles with their labels covered in jargon. You've almost certainly heard of spirits being "barrel-aged," but you may not know exactly what that means.

This one is pretty much how it sounds: After the distillation process, a newly-made spirit is stored in wooden barrels for a number of years, during which the spirit's flavors develop and the wood itself imparts different notes. And while barrel-aging is standard for whiskey, it's much less common to come across a barrel-aged vodka — though not unheard of.

That's in large part because the qualities drinkers and distillers look for in whiskey aren't as desirable in vodka. Aging can smooth out the ethanol burn found in any alcoholic spirit, but it also introduces complexity, layering sweet, smoky, and spicy flavors over the base spirit. But purity, not complexity, is considered by many to be the hallmark of a good vodka. Because of that, and the fact that barrel-aging requires years of aging and ample storage space that a spirit otherwise wouldn't need, most vodka distillers aren't messing around with barrels at all. There are, however, exceptions to that rule.