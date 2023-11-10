Bring On The Happy Tears: Kroger Just Dropped Its 2023 Holiday Commercial

Through the holiday seasons, Kroger has released ads centered on food and family in ways that attempt to captivate not only your heart but also your tear ducts. The popular supermarket chain recently unveiled its 2023 holiday commercial, a touching animated production featuring its Kroger emojis (or Krojis), which unites people from around the world as a family at the dinner table.

At the start of the ad, a child-free couple discovers a flier for a foreign exchange student program as Ed Sheeran's "Photograph" starts to play. Before long, Valentina M., a young girl from Mexico, comes to stay with them. Despite initial homesickness, Valentina eventually forms a profound connection with the couple through their shared love for cooking.

Valentina's exchange program sadly ends, leaving the empty-nested couple pining for a similar experience. A montage shows more foreign exchange students from countries including Japan and Denmark bonding with the husband and wife as they make meals. In their golden years, the couple is seen reminiscing over photographs of the many children they helped but now dearly miss. One day, a knock at their door reveals the children as young adults, returning (in a surprise orchestrated by the husband) to celebrate as one big family with a massive holiday feast.

In response, some shoppers can't turn off the waterworks. "Y'all ain't have to hurt me like this," one commenter replied under a YouTube video of the ad. Plenty of others left crying emojis, including someone who asked, "Why am I sobbing?"