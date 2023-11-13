Here's What Happens If You Eat Asparagus Every Day, According To Medical Professionals

As somebody who loves asparagus and looks forward to the spring, when this delicious vegetable is in season, I'm all too familiar with what happens if you eat a lot of asparagus — did somebody say gas and bloating? It doesn't put me off enjoying asparagus though, and there are so many ways to prepare it, whether you simply sautée it, grill or roast it wrapped in parma ham, use it in a spring risotto, or add it to a frittata.

Because everyone's body reacts differently to vegetables, you might not have the same experience eating asparagus as somebody else. We're going to dive into what happens if you eat asparagus every day, looking at published medical studies and other trusted sources.

Below, you'll find some positive things that may happen if you consume asparagus regularly. We'll also look at some less positive aspects of chowing down on the green stuff on a daily basis.