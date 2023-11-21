Sausage And Egg Dumplings Are The Fun Way To Switch Up Breakfast

You might be in a bit of a breakfast rut, and that's understandable. Maybe the meals you plan and fuss over happen later in the day, or maybe you don't have the mental bandwidth to cook up a storm first thing in the morning (much less create a stack of dirty dishes). Well, here's a fun idea for switching up breakfast that's pretty darn simple to make, can be mostly prepped in advance, and is completely delicious — sausage and egg dumplings with dipping sauce.

They're little partially fried, partially steamed dumplings filled with sausage, egg, cheese, and veggies of your choice that are perfectly sized to grab with a pair of chopsticks and dunk into a ramekin of dipping sauce, spicy or otherwise. What goes in your sausage and egg dumplings is entirely up to you. Think of them as a cool mash-up of dim sum and Waffle House. Best of all, you can make a big batch and keep it refrigerated until it's time to cook.