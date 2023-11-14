Canned Vienna Sausages Are All You Need For Sophisticated Cocktail Franks

Although Vienna sausages are precooked and can be eaten straight out of the can, we recommend heating them first. Whether by way of grilling, frying, baking, or microwaving, heating further reduces any risk of bacteria or food-borne illness. Plus, cooked food typically just tastes better.

You can simply heat and serve Vienna sausages, but simmering them in a sauce can impart depth of flavor and color to the little frankfurters which can be bland on their own. Consider making a glaze out of just a can of cooked-down dark cola, which is a great way to give them sticky, sweet flavors and a dark, shiny color. Glazing the Vienna sausages in a spicy-sweet Korean sauce will give them a spicy kick as well as color and flavor. Pro tip: Scoring each end of the Vienna sausages with a small paring knife and frying them before glazing will give them cute, curly tips, and a satisfying pop when you bite through the casings.

Making perfect pigs in a blanket is as simple as wrapping Vienna sausages in pillowy puff pastry. The pastry is flaky, the sausage is juicy, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds on top provides a delightful crunch. Served with Dijon mustard or even ketchup for dipping, they are a savory mini-meal in a single bite. Vienna sausages marinated in a Japanese soy sauce known as shoyu is a popular dish in Hawaii, perfect if you like deep umami flavors and tangy vinegar.