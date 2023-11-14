How To Properly Pick Out A Rosé Like A Pro

If you enjoy unwinding with a complexly flavored beverage at the end of the day, you might consider yourself a wine person. Even though your tastes might follow the seasons with your preference for white wines in the warmer months and deep red varieties in the fall and winter, certain occasions call for a variety that spans both sides of the spectrum. You may have wondered what kind of wine rosé is in your quest to find a multi-faceted yet well-rounded choice drink.

Rosé wine is bright and refreshing yet made from the same grapes that comprise your favorite full-bodied red wines. What sets rosé apart revolves around maceration, or how long those precious grape skins are left in their residual juices before fermenting. Once the juice has taken on a pale pink color, the grape skins are typically removed one to three days later.

To flush out the uncertainty you may have in choosing your first or next rosé wine, Daily Meal recently sat down with newly appointed master sommelier Catherine Fallis. Besides being awarded this impressive title and working for Milwaukee-based wine subscription service Bright Cellars, Fallis' ultimate goal is "making wine easier for everyone to understand."

When it comes down to choosing rosé, Fallis insists consumers should rely on the advice of experts in the retail space. There are, however, a few noteworthy factors every wine connoisseur should keep in their back pocket when perusing the rosé section at their local winery or neighborhood marketplace.