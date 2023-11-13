Chill Festive Holiday Cocktails With Fancy Cranberry Ice Cubes

When the holidays roll around, the more festive you make things the better, especially when it comes to entertaining guests at parties and gatherings. Small details like a nice serving platter or a sprig of herbs for garnish can go a long way to making your guests feel cozy and catered to. When the drinks are flowing, one fun way to spice up your beverage presentation is to whip up some custom ice cubes for your wintery cocktails — and a great and seasonal ingredient to add to these unique ice cubes is whole, fresh, or frozen cranberries.

Making these decorative and functional ice cubes can be as simple as freezing whole cranberries in your ice tray, though there are a number of ways to make the cubes still more flavorful and festive beyond that. This includes additions like using cranberry juice instead of water in the ice tray, or sprinkling in herbs like mint or rosemary to give your ice cubes both color and flavor. Depending on your preferences, you can make the ice cubes simply a fun visual element for holiday beverages, or use them to impart another layer of festive flavor to your drinks menu.