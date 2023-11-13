Give Your Charcuterie Board A Festive Touch With Aldi's Cranberry White Cheddar

The holidays are getting close, which means there's a lot of planning, shopping, and cooking to do. Chances are you're going to end up hosting or attending an avalanche of seasonal cookie swaps, secret Santa parties, office gatherings, and open houses, and you don't want to show up everywhere with the same old boring cheese ball. But party food gets expensive, which is why Aldi is a great place to stock up on special occasion snacks that will keep your budget in check. This year, if you find yourself searching for deals at the German-based discount grocery store to feed all the hungry carolers and coworkers in your life, keep an eye out for its fan-favorite Emporium Selection Cranberry White Cheddar cheese.

If you're a cheese fan, you probably already know that Aldi always has great prices on plenty of international cheeses, but it's especially fun to take a peek in the cooler this time of year because it releases its seasonal treats. In past years, the internet has gone wild for these nutty, creamy, cranberry-flecked wheels of cheddar, and for just $3 to $4 (depending on what city you're in), it'll make a festive splash on any holiday table.