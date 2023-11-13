How Long Will A Turkey Take To Thaw In The Fridge?

While planning the holidays, you may question the best way to cook Thanksgiving dinner. Buying your turkey early and keeping it frozen before cooking can be a great way to avoid the holiday rush at the grocery store. Of course, when you're ready to prepare dinner, you'll want to make sure the turkey is totally thawed out so that it's easier to prepare. One of the easiest ways to thaw your holiday bird before cooking is to remove the turkey from the freezer and allow it to rest in the fridge.

The USDA informs us that the size of the turkey will impact how long you need to thaw it out in the refrigerator. As a general rule, you'll want about a pound of turkey per guest. Every 4 to 5 pounds of poultry will need to thaw in the fridge for 24 hours. So, if your turkey is on the smaller side at only 4 pounds, you may only need a day to thaw it out. However, if the poultry is closer to 16 pounds, you may need closer to four full days.