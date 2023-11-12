We Tasted And Ranked All Four Vizzy Mimosa Flavors
In the ever-evolving landscape of beverage innovation, the Vizzy brand has carved a unique niche with its enticing array of hard seltzers. The newest creation? Vizzy Mimosa Hard Seltzers. A delightful departure from the conventional mimosa made with orange juice and champagne, these effervescent hard seltzers offer a refreshing twist for those seeking a lighter and more invigorating libation. Among the Vizzy Mimosa options, including Pineapple Orange, Pomegranate Orange, Strawberry Orange, and Peach Orange, connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts alike can revel in a diverse spectrum of fruity and revitalizing profiles.
In this ranking, I'll delve into the unique characteristics, flavors, and experiences of each option, inviting you to explore a world of vibrant, palate-pleasing sensations. So, if you're in search of an exciting and contemporary alternative to a traditional mimosa, this article is your ticket to discovering which Vizzy Mimosa flavor best suits your preferences. Prepare to be delighted by the myriad possibilities that await in each can. Let's get sipping!
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
4. Pomegranate Orange
In the quest to explore the Vizzy Mimosa Hard Seltzer lineup, Pomegranate Orange took last place. That's not to say it wasn't good. Unfortunately, someone had to be last, but in the world of Vizzy Mimosas, even last place is worth sipping.
Compared with a typical mimosa, I wasn't feeling it with this one. The overall flavor was a little bitter, and there was no orange to be found. The pomegranate was pronounced, but other than that taste, there wasn't a profile to assess. This one tasted just like a regular pomegranate hard seltzer. While it might not deliver on the classic mimosa experience, it certainly knows how to make pomegranate the star of the show.
Pomegranate Orange is like the wildcard of the Vizzy Mimosa family. It might not be everyone's top pick, but it has a unique charm. It's a deviation from the ordinary and a venture into uncharted territories of mimosa flavors. It offers a light and fresh hard seltzer experience, just not quite the one you might imagine from the label on the can.
3. Strawberry Orange
Knowing Vizzy's eclectic range of flavors, I had high hopes for the Strawberry Orange Mimosa. If I have fresh strawberries in the house, I always toss one into my mimosa concoctions. However, this one didn't wow me as expected and left me battling the pros and cons.
The first thing that sets Strawberry Orange apart is its subtlety. Unlike some overly saccharine strawberry-flavored drinks out there, Vizzy's take is a breath of fresh air. It's a welcome change from the usual sweetness overload. If you're looking for a beverage that won't give you an instant sugar rush, this might be your go-to option.
However, there's a flip side to this mellow character. While it's great that the strawberry doesn't overwhelm your palate with an excess of sweetness, it also means that it doesn't boast the same bold, in-your-face flavor as some other hard seltzers out there. In essence, it's a tad dull. There's nothing particularly special about it, which might leave you yearning for a little more pizzazz. However, grab some fresh strawberry, muddle it up, toss it over ice, and you may have a cool cocktail of sorts. But be sure to add a splash of OJ, too, because I didn't really find that flavor while I was sipping either.
2. Peach Orange
When it comes to pleasant surprises, Vizzy's Peach Orange Mimosa Hard Seltzer takes the cake. This delightful drink defied my expectations, securing a solid second place on my list. If you're a fan of all things peach and crave a sweet yet not overpoweringly sugary mimosa experience, you're in for a treat.
This flavor tasted like a lighter version of canned peach syrup, and I was all in. It's sweet but not sugary, and that's the make of a great mimosa (or Bellini if we're being technical). The magic, of course, comes from the bubbles. These effervescent wonders dance on your palate, allowing that peach flavor to shine, with just a hint of orange at the end of the profile. The way the flavors play together is nothing short of a delightful symphony.
If you're in the mood for a mimosa that's reminiscent of a warm summer's day, Peach Orange is a must-try. It's like a picnic in a can, offering a refreshing and vibrant drinking experience. Whether you're lounging by the pool, hosting brunch with friends, tailgating, or simply looking to elevate a quiet evening in, Peach Orange adds a touch of sunny delight to your glass.
1. Pineapple Orange
There's a clear winner when it comes to Vizzy's Mimosa Hard Seltzers. Pineapple Orange snagged the coveted first place in the lineup, and it's easy to see why. It's truly delicious! More importantly, it's the most mimosa of the bunch.
The moment you crack open a can, your senses are greeted with an enticing pineapple aroma that's a delightful foretaste of what's to come. The first sip brings forth a familiar, champagne-infused essence with a touch of orange juice, making it feel like you're sipping a traditional mimosa. Yet, where it truly shines is on the back end of the sip — that's when the magic happens. Pineapple Orange cleverly slips in a tantalizing pineapple tang that caresses your palate in the most enchanting way. It's the kind of twist that elevates the entire mimosa experience and leaves you yearning for another sip. The balance is impeccable, and it's a masterclass in crafting a canned fusion drink.
But it's not just about flavor — this mimosa nails the light and refreshing aspect, too, making it an ideal companion for a wide range of occasions. Use this one to elevate your brunch game, bring them to the beach, or crack one open and watch your favorite sports team. If you're in search of a mimosa that's deliciously reminiscent of the classic while adding a tropical twist, this one's your go-to choice. No notes, Vizzy, I approve!