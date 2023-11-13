What Makes German Coffee Cake Unique?

If you've had a German coffee cake then you know that the cake differs from a garden-variety coffee cake. It has its own distinct texture and taste that gives the morning or afternoon (if that's when you drink your cup of joe) pastry a unique identity. German coffee cake, or kaffeekuchen as it's called in German, comes in several variants, which we'll get to in a minute, but it's known for being a single-layer cake.

German coffee cake contains yeast, which gives the cake its denser texture. Not only does yeast make a cake rise, but it also helps add moisture to the finished product as well. For that reason, German coffee cakes tend to be denser cakes with a heavier mouthfeel. The texture of the dough is generally marked with pockets or holes throughout caused by fermentation. This texture helps distinguish kaffeekuchen from their lighter, crumblier culinary cousins. Instead of yeast, other variants of coffee cake tend to use baking powder and flour instead. Baking powder reacts with other ingredients to create an airier, spongier texture. As such, it has a very different overall mouthfeel than kaffeekuchen does.

That being said, German coffee cake may rank among the oldest coffee cakes. Coffee and cake is a tradition.