Is It Safe To Deep Fry Whole Mushrooms?

One of the most common ways to prepare deep-fried mushrooms is by battering and breading them before they hit the hot oil. Any batter recipe will work (even one for fried pickle or fish and chips), which usually consists of ingredients like all-purpose flour, baking soda or powder, and vinegar — some even add beer. You can add herbs and spices to both the batter and mushrooms as you like; beyond salt and pepper, consider elevating whole fungi with chili powder, garlic powder, and onion powder.

Of course, battered and fried mushrooms are perfectly fine in a pinch, but if you want to kick things into high gear, a final coating of panko breadcrumbs is where it's at. The panko breadcrumbs will make sure that the deep-fried mushrooms stay crispy not only right after they've been cooked but for hours later.

It's also possible to prepare deep-fried whole mushrooms without coating them in batter at all. Just hit them with some flour and an egg wash before loading on the panko. They'll be crunchy and delicious.

No matter how they're coated, though, maintaining an even oil temperature is crucial to the dish's outcome. Not hot enough, and the mushrooms might turn out soft and greasy, too hot and they might burn (and you might start a fire). The ideal temperature is between 325 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which many cooks recommend monitoring with a meat thermometer in order to avoid any kitchen disasters.