Costco's Beloved Mini All American Chocolate Cakes Are Back In The Bakery

Today, Costco is known for many things, from the ever-popular $4.99 rotisserie chicken to the enticing free samples and of course, the food court pizza. But at one point, a certain chocolatey dessert was also a customer favorite. When Costco stopped selling the All-American Chocolate Cakes in 2020, customers were left disappointed, and even began circulating a Change.org petition to bring them back. Eventually, Costco ended up reintroducing them in miniature form. Though they aren't a year-round staple, the Mini All-American Chocolate Cakes do regularly come back, and are currently on sale at Costco.

Spotted in early September by Instagram account costcoaisles, the Mini All-American Chocolate Cakes are being sold in packs of six in Costco's bakery section. Though some customers in the comments reported having trouble finding them at their own store, they seem to still be available over two months later, judging by a more recent Instagram post. If you're craving them, just be sure to get them before they go out of stock.