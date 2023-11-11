14 Costco Muffins Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Reddit

While shoppers can buy everything from rotisserie chickens to comically large wine glasses at Costco, the bakery remains one of the most popular sections of the chain. Among the beloved bakery offerings are the Kirkland brand muffins. These Costco muffins cost $8.99 for two packs of six muffins each.

Costco offers an array of tasty muffin flavors, like Double Chocolate, Corn, Raspberry Lemon, and more. Some muffin varieties are seasonal, so they are not offered year-round. The Pumpkin Streusel, for example, is just one of the flavors that come and go.

Choosing just one flavor can be challenging, however, plenty of Costco customers have taken to Reddit to share their opinions on the wide and ever-changing selection of muffin flavors. We've taken into consideration all of their thoughts and preferences, and ranked 14 Costco muffin flavors from worst to best based on what Redditors said about the flavor, texture, and availability.