How Long Can Potato Salad Be Left At Room Temperature?

Potato salad is a familiar favorite that blends textures and tastes to strike a delicate balance of creamy, tangy, and savory, creating a satisfying and wholesome eating experience. The soft, tender potatoes and creamy dressing offer a hearty base, while the subtle crunch of finely diced vegetables, such as celery and onions, adds a refreshing contrast. The meld of flavors, from the richness of mayonnaise to the brightness of the mustard, results in a dish that is sure to be a standout side.

Because it is often featured at barbecues or picnics, there is the possibility that potato salad could be left out in the open for an extended period of time, which begs the question: How long can it last at room temperature?

The typically accepted range for room temperature is 68-74 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the FDA, perishables, such as mayonnaise-based potato salad, fall under the "two-hour rule" and should be refrigerated after two hours. That time frame tightens to one hour if the temperature outside is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.