The Timing Tip To Keep In Mind When Steaming Mussels

There are a lot of delicious proteins out there that people overlook when cooking at home. You shouldn't be scared of things you might typically only see in a restaurant, though; with a little know-how and a willingness to learn, you can make something delicious and restaurant-quality from the comfort of your own home. One great example of this is mussels, those delicious little bivalves in distinctive elongated black shells (in contrast to the gray, more rounded shells of clams). But what do you need to know to properly cook mussels? How can you get them right while making them at home?

When it comes to these little guys, timing is everything. Mussels are unusual in that they don't all cook at the same rate, so you can't just set them and forget them like you might with a lot of foods. Heck, you can't even set a timer and just take them out when it rings — you have to pay a lot more attention than that. After you pop them in the pot, be prepared to watch them until they open, and you'll ensure they come out with an enviably tender texture.