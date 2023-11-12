Add Some Taco Seasoning To Your Burgers For Easy Tex-Mex Flair

Once you have your ground beef in front of you, you can either pack it together for burgers or keep mincing away for those tacos. However, you'll get the best of both worlds by forming the ground beef into patties and adding the right combinations of ingredients to make it into a taco burger. In this way, you can create your Tex-Mex delight between two buns. One way to do this is by adding some taco seasoning to your patties as you form them. If you want perfectly shaped patties, use a lid as you make them. However, it's best to concentrate on the seasoning. You can add any kind you like, from Old El Paso to McCormick.

There are so many taco seasoning brands that you could easily rank them. If you want to take it up a notch, you can even add some crushed corn chips and mix them with onion and egg then add the taco seasoning while you make your patties. Another seasoning you can add is a little cumin, which is a bonafide staple of Tex-Mex ingredients. If you want to do your Tex-Mex-style burger just right, there's a surefire method. After you add your taco seasoning, try adding some guacamole to your burgers. The taste of guacamole is a creamy addition with a mild bit of spice that frequently goes great with Tex-Mex food.