Add Some Taco Seasoning To Your Burgers For Easy Tex-Mex Flair
The parade of innovative burger creations appears never-ending. Whether you're drawn to a Juicy Lucy brimming with molten cheese or the allure of a slaw burger piled with sweet and tangy coleslaw, there's always a new burger experience waiting to be savored. You don't have to just wait for these burgers to arrive in restaurants. Like a mad scientist craving a new burger, you can always experiment yourself.
Tex-Mex is one of the most versatile and popular types of food. The flavor profile is worth incorporating into new types of dishes. With its many notable spices and delicious combinations of ingredients, Tex-Mex is also the perfect type of food to enhance your burger. With so many Tex-Mex dishes like chili con carne and street foods like tamales, where do you begin? Well, it's best to start with the essentials like seasoning. Adding taco seasoning to your burgers is one of the easiest and most delicious ways to give them the perfect Tex-Mex flair.
Maximing the Tex-Mex flavors in your burger
Once you have your ground beef in front of you, you can either pack it together for burgers or keep mincing away for those tacos. However, you'll get the best of both worlds by forming the ground beef into patties and adding the right combinations of ingredients to make it into a taco burger. In this way, you can create your Tex-Mex delight between two buns. One way to do this is by adding some taco seasoning to your patties as you form them. If you want perfectly shaped patties, use a lid as you make them. However, it's best to concentrate on the seasoning. You can add any kind you like, from Old El Paso to McCormick.
There are so many taco seasoning brands that you could easily rank them. If you want to take it up a notch, you can even add some crushed corn chips and mix them with onion and egg then add the taco seasoning while you make your patties. Another seasoning you can add is a little cumin, which is a bonafide staple of Tex-Mex ingredients. If you want to do your Tex-Mex-style burger just right, there's a surefire method. After you add your taco seasoning, try adding some guacamole to your burgers. The taste of guacamole is a creamy addition with a mild bit of spice that frequently goes great with Tex-Mex food.
Other foods that taste great with taco seasoning
If you love the Tex-Mex flavor of your burgers, you might also experiment with more of your favorite foods. Roasted veggies can sometimes remain on the sideline when it comes to your meal. However, if you want to boost their flavor and make them the main feature, just add some taco seasoning before putting them in the oven. Popcorn is a favorite among many and you can even take this classic snack to the next level with taco seasoning. Just add a little taco seasoning into a pot with some melted butter and stir. All you have to do is drizzle the butter over your popcorn and enjoy that Tex-Mex kick in every bite.
For anyone who loves the taste of Italian meals, Tex-Mex flavorings can make your mouth water. A bowl of cheesy, flavorful, Tex-Mex pasta featuring taco seasoning can spice things up. Add taco seasoning to some beef broth, then add some tomato sauce and a little salsa to create a delicious sauce that covers your pasta. There are so many possibilities when it comes to adding or combining regional flavors in your food. You'll love that taste of Tex-Mex whether it's in a burger or a bowl of pasta.