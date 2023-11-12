Danielle Kartes' Pumpkin Pie Has A Delicious Deep-Dish Twist

If you don't bake pies often, chances are you only have one type of pie dish, or maybe you only use the disposable kind. A standard pie dish is about 9 inches wide and has sides that are a little over 1 inch tall. You can use it for any type of pie, whether it's baked, no-bake, or has a graham cracker crust. What some people don't realize, however, is that there's another type of pie dish that works best for dishes like quiche and chicken pot pie. This variety is about 2 inches deep, giving your pies extra room for more filling.

According to Danielle Kartes, a 2-inch-deep pie dish is the perfect vehicle for a custard-based pie, particularly pumpkin. Instead of a pumpkin pie with lots of crust in every bite, you'll end up with one that has more filling. "If you are a pumpkin pie fan, this takes your pumpkin pie game to the next level," the cookbook author shared during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."