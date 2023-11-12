The Turkey Frying Tip To Make Sure You Use The Right Amount Of Oil

Deep-frying a turkey can deliver exceptionally moist and flavorful meat with perfectly crispy skin, but there are some precautions you should take to avoid a disaster during this tricky cooking process. Too much oil can spill over the pot and onto the burner (where it can start a fire), so you'll want to take the time to measure how much oil you need before you begin frying.

An easy method to determine the right amount of oil is to place your turkey in the pot and fill it with water until it's about an inch above the turkey. Then, remove the turkey and draw a line on the pot that will show you how high to fill it up with oil. Make sure that there is enough space above the mark — at least several inches — to accommodate the boiling oil without it splashing out; if the line you drew is too close to the top of the pot, you may need a bigger pot (or a smaller turkey).

Yes, this measurement is an extra step, but it's an important one. If you decide to just wing it and pour in the frying oil without measuring, not only will you have a huge mess when the turkey goes in, but you're also setting yourself up for a fiery disaster.