How To Clean Under An Oven Without Removing It From The Wall

You've probably cleaned the inside of your oven before, but have you ever cleaned under it? Cleaning under the oven without removing it from the wall may seem like a daunting task. Still, it might be easier than you think: Remove the warming drawer (which many of us use errantly as storage for bakeware) and you'll have access to the floor underneath the oven. This allows you to reach most of the cracks and crevices easily. Sure, you can try using one of those long, flat vacuum attachments to reach under there but how much of the dirt and grime is it really sucking up? Removing the drawer will allow you to see all the food and dust that has built up over the weeks, months, or let's face it, years.

Since you probably won't do this too often (maybe just a couple of times per year), it's best to clean the floor under your oven as thoroughly as possible. Remove the drawer by sliding it out until it stops, then lift it up and out of the tracks (consult your oven manual if you can't get the drawer out easily). Once removed, start by vacuuming the dry crud, then move on to scrubbing the greasy, grimy areas with a rough sponge and an all-purpose cleaner. A mixture of vinegar and water usually does the trick. When the area is dry, reinsert the drawer and put it out of your mind until the next season (or large spill) rolls around.