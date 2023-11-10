It's About Time You Started Using More Cooked Mushrooms In Your Salads

Among the very best salad and salad dressing recipes are a handful of delicious salads that include the satisfying texture and flavor of roasted vegetables. While many salad lovers enjoy chowing down on a plate of chopped raw produce, nothing amps up a meal salad more than adding in a variety of assorted toppings and flavorful extras. What better way to consume colorful and nutritious vegetables than intermittently changing how they're prepared? Next to steamed kale and roasted peppers, perfectly cooked mushrooms might be the ingredient your epic salads have been missing as of late.

While you can certainly add raw mushrooms to your next plate of salad, their sponge-like consistency leaves them a bit undesirable as common raw salad toppings. Mushrooms are made up of over 90% water, which might sound more soggy than savory. But when cooked properly, they transform into tasty, umami-flavored foods that are perfect to add to any dish, including your next hearty salad. Specifically, cooking mushrooms can activate the Maillard reaction. This leads to the development of complex flavors thanks to the way a food's amino acid and sugar content respond when exposed to sufficient heat. Besides water, mushrooms are composed of protein, carbohydrates, and various amino acids that can create epic flavors when cooked.