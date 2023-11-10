Make Your Meatballs In An Instant Pot For A Truly Low-Maintenance Dinner

Meatballs are a popular, people-pleasing dish, and they're versatile enough to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. Whether you toss them in hoisin or coat them in marinara, there are countless ways to eat them — and seemingly just as many ways to cook them. For an especially low-mess, low-maintenance weeknight dinner, avoid the skillet and the oven and try popping them into your Instant Pot. Your meatballs will taste just like you let them simmer in sauce all day, but they'll be fit for the table in 30 minutes or less.

Though there are other ways to get meatballs on the table in a similarly short amount of time, the Instant Pot removes the need to fry or bake your meatballs and then braise them in sauce, reducing the number of pots and pans that will need cleaning. In the Instant Pot, the meatballs get cooked start-to-finish directly in the pot, whether they're immediately braised in the sauce from raw or first seared using the pot's saute function. Then all you need to do is clean the Instant Pot, which you can do quickly and painlessly in the dishwasher.