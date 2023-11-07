Shake Shack's Giving Fans Free Sandwiches If NFL Players Do The Chicken Dance
Football fans may want to start chirping at their favorite players on social media to change up those endzone dances on November 12. Shake Shack is joining other 2023 sports-related promos like Chipotle's Bowls for Goals and Taco Bell's Steal a Base, Steal a Taco deal. If a player scores a touchdown and does the chicken dance in the end zone, you can score a free chicken sandwich, the chain announced.
Should any player on Sunday break it down with a little chicken dance, Shake Shack will unlock the code CHICKENDANCE, offering a free Chicken Shack sandwich to any single order over the $10 minimum after the promo is applied. The order must be placed at an in-store kiosk, on the Shack App, or on the restaurant brand's website between November 12 and November 19.
The deal is only valid for the classic Chicken Shack sandwich, which features a crispy chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, and herby buttermilk mayo on a potato bun. Though it's sad news for top fans of Shake Shack's hot chicken sandwich, it seems that customers can add on avocado and bacon for an extra charge outside the promotion. The promo can also only be used in participating Shacks, which excludes stadium locations — so there's going to be a flag on the play for anyone who thinks they can go straight from the stadium seats to the stadium Shack.
Will players shake a tail feather for you?
For years, premeditated celebrations were considered taunting and cost the offending player's team a 15-yard penalty or automatic first down. The rules for celebrations relaxed in 2017 to make room for "spontaneous displays of emotion," according to a letter from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, allowing for post-play dances that are good, clean fun. Will a chicken dance force a penalty on the field? It seems unlikely.
The news of the Shake Shack chicken dance deal hit X, formerly known as Twitter, on ESPN podcaster Adam Schefter's page. Commenters have been tagging players under the post, including 49er George Kittle, who likes to shimmy on the field, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who does little moves like blowing kisses and the "rock-a-baby" after plays, and Viking Justin Jefferson, who does his signature "griddy" dance in the endzone.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is known for an endzone waddle — it's the wrong bird, but those skills look transferable (the Dolphins aren't playing on Sunday, but perhaps Waddle could give some lessons on fowl play to other teams). With 24 NFL teams in competition on Sunday, November 12, there are plenty of chances for an end zone chicken dance and plenty of players with the opportunity to unlock the code if they're up for a little wing-flapping fun. Even if your team loses on Sunday, you might find solace in a free chicken sandwich.