Shake Shack's Giving Fans Free Sandwiches If NFL Players Do The Chicken Dance

Football fans may want to start chirping at their favorite players on social media to change up those endzone dances on November 12. Shake Shack is joining other 2023 sports-related promos like Chipotle's Bowls for Goals and Taco Bell's Steal a Base, Steal a Taco deal. If a player scores a touchdown and does the chicken dance in the end zone, you can score a free chicken sandwich, the chain announced.

Should any player on Sunday break it down with a little chicken dance, Shake Shack will unlock the code CHICKENDANCE, offering a free Chicken Shack sandwich to any single order over the $10 minimum after the promo is applied. The order must be placed at an in-store kiosk, on the Shack App, or on the restaurant brand's website between November 12 and November 19.

The deal is only valid for the classic Chicken Shack sandwich, which features a crispy chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, and herby buttermilk mayo on a potato bun. Though it's sad news for top fans of Shake Shack's hot chicken sandwich, it seems that customers can add on avocado and bacon for an extra charge outside the promotion. The promo can also only be used in participating Shacks, which excludes stadium locations — so there's going to be a flag on the play for anyone who thinks they can go straight from the stadium seats to the stadium Shack.