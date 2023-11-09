The Tip You Need To Know Before Washing Waxy Potatoes

If you're in the market for a versatile vegetable, look no further than the humble potato. A single spud can handle breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and it can be mashed, fried, baked, or boiled. It can even make vodka under the right conditions. Not all potato varieties are the same, however, and as such, they need to be handled differently in the kitchen.

Waxy potatoes, for example, like red bliss, fingerlings, and new potatoes, are best for recipes like potato salad because they have thin skins and delicate flesh. In order to preserve their papery skins, you must use a gentle touch when washing them off in the sink. You might have a vegetable brush handy for scrubbing the skins of russets and other root vegetables, but when it comes to thin-skinned varieties, you don't need to do much more than rinse. If you scrub too vigorously, especially with an abrasive brush, you could rip those delicate potato skins right off.

If you have a bag of waxy potatoes to clean, all you need is your own hands and some cold running water to get the job done. Because the skins are so thin, they won't cling to any lingering dirt, and you'll be able to feel when the surfaces of the spuds are grit-free.