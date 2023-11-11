Don't Sleep On Cream Cheese As A Substitute For Ricotta In Lasagna

Cream cheese is a jack-of-all-trades ingredient. It can enhance almost any dish by providing a creamy texture and tangy flavor — especially when it comes to pasta dishes. While lasagna is perhaps best known for involving mozzarella and ricotta cheese, there's no harm in skipping the ricotta in favor of a layer of delicious cream cheese. If you go this route, you'll end up with a lasagna that has a much richer flavor than if made with ricotta.

Why choose cream cheese? For starters, cream cheese and ricotta are made using similar processes. The primary difference is that making ricotta involves milk; making cream cheese calls for cream and milk. This slight ingredient difference sets it apart from ricotta in terms of its richer flavor and fattier profile. If you're going purely for taste in a homemade lasagna, you should give this swap a chance. We recommend pairing it with another cheese, such as mozzarella, to bring the whole dish together. However, you can also choose other cheeses and ingredients to pair with a cream cheese-based lasagna.