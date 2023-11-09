Ditch The Toast And Serve Your Tuna Melt On A Slice Of Cornbread

Sometime in the 1960s, rumor has it, the first tuna melt sandwich came into existence completely by accident when, at a Woolworth's lunch counter in South Carolina, a cook dropped tuna salad onto a grilled cheese sandwich — and a comfort-food classic was born.

Tuna melt sandwiches are arguably the epitome of tasty toasties, a delicious pairing of flaky tuna with gooey melted cheese, piled on crunchy toasted bread — this is one happy accident nobody regrets. Decades have passed since its creation, however, so perhaps it's time for an update: Consider ditching the toast and placing your tuna melt's flavor at the center of a sweet square of golden cornbread.

Cornbread has that wonderfully crumbly, soft texture that's imbued with sweet notes from the corn and tender, moist nuances from the butter. Picture a generous slice of cornbread crowned with creamy tuna and dripping with melted cheese. The cornbread adds a subtle sweetness, the tuna injects savory heft, and the cheese brings a creaminess that connects all of the ingredients. The combination works because cornbread is packed with flavor, serving as a worthy alternative to sometimes flavorless bread. If boosting your tuna melt's taste is your mission, cornbread could be the answer.