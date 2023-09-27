The Secret Ingredient That Adds An Umami Kick To Beef Stew

If you want to kick your beef stew up a notch there's one secret ingredient you just have to try. Chock full of salty, briny, umami flavor, it will impart your stew with an extra layer of yumminess without dramatically taking over the dish. Even better, this secret ingredient is relatively affordable and high in Omega 3s. And it won't take much to get the desired effect — so you'll have plenty left over to use in other recipes. Are you ready for it? The secret ingredient is anchovies!

"Anchovies aren't to everyone's taste, but I've always been smitten by these delicious, silvery slivers of fish," Chef Jacob Kenedy, of London's Bocca di Lupo, wrote in National Geographic. "Like artichokes, lemons, good oil, and quality chocolate, they're a humble ingredient that steal the limelight when allowed to shine."

Even if anchovies aren't really to someone's taste, that doesn't mean they won't still rave about your beef stew that has some tucked into the recipe. After all, not liking anchovies on pizza or crackers isn't exactly the same as the subtle yet vibrant flavors that come with slow-simmering the tiny little fish along with all of those veggies, meat, and herbs.