Olive Garden's Waitstaff Gets All The Food Perks You Dream Of

As with any benefits, employee meal perks can vary widely from restaurant to restaurant. While generous employers may give their workers a free meal during each shift, others offer a 50% discount at best, while the cheapest of them all may even charge employees full price for anything they consume while at work. So when a TikTok from a former Olive Garden employee touting all the free food she was able to devour on shift went viral, many a food service worker no doubt considered putting their own applications in.

Although the video has since been taken down, Distractify was able to capture quite a few quotes from the former employee. "The employees get to eat soup, salad, and bread for free the whole shift, pretty much," Morgan Porter is reported to have said.

But that's not all — she also described how she got to sample one of everything when she started working there. "The training process is so much fun. At my Olive Garden, we taste-tested every food on the menu so we could tell the customers what's good and what isn't."

Compared to many other chains, Olive Garden is pretty generous with many of its employee benefits. Still, this almost sounds too good to be true. As it turns out, the facts behind Olive Garden claims like this appear to vary from location to location.