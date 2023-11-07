Where Does Aldi's Leftover Stock Actually Go?

Food waste is a huge global problem. Twenty percent of all meat, poultry, and dairy worldwide goes uneaten, along with 30% of grains, 35% of seafood and fish, and 45% percent of fruits and veggies. While most of that waste occurs in private homes, with consumers responsible for almost half of what is wasted in the U.S., retailers still play a sizeable role. This might have you wondering what your favorite grocery store does with its leftovers. Aldi, like most major grocers, donates leftovers that are not past their expiry date (and therefore still considered safe for human consumption) to charities and food banks. In the U.K., that amounted to just under 11% of the chain's excess stock in 2022. In the U.S., 33 million pounds of food were donated in 2021.

So what about the rest? Unfortunately, the vast majority of leftover stock is past its expiration date and cannot be donated or distributed by food banks. In that case, the wasted products are composted via anaerobic digestion and thus converted to fertilizer and energy. Naturally, this is better than tossing the food in a landfill, but with over 89% of the surplus from U.K. Aldi stores going to waste in 2022, it is still not ideal.