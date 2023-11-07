The Citrusy Ingredient That Adds Some Extra Zing To Gingersnap Cookies

Gingersnaps are a perfect holiday cookie, brimming with warm spices and rich molasses flavor. While classic gingersnaps are delicious in their own right, the small addition of a fresh ingredient takes these spicy little treats from tasty to downright irresistible. All you have to do is add 1 to 2 tablespoons of lemon juice to your gingersnap dough, and you won't be able to get enough.

Lemon and ginger are two flavors often paired together, whether in the form of tea blends, savory applications like salmon or chicken, or sweets like baked goods. The warming spiciness of ginger combines beautifully with the bright, tart punch that lemon packs; both are strong flavors that can stand up to one another and harmonize. That little extra zip that lemon juice provides adds an immense amount of flavor and freshness to gingersnaps as well, and the addition will have everyone asking for your recipe the next time you bake them.