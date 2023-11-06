Give Your Oven A Rest And Throw Your Sweet Potatoes In The Air Fryer

There is nothing like a delicious pan of perfectly crisp and tender sweet potatoes. With the weather taking a significant downturn toward colder temps, many foodies enjoy hearty root vegetables to keep their bellies full and warm. If you want to create a holiday dish of sweet potatoes with maple granola topping, or if you simply want a different way to bake a few sweet spuds for a nightly side dish, you may want to consider using your air fryer.

While using your stovetop or oven has its benefits, these cooking appliances often involve the use of extra pans. Not only that, but air fryers typically require no time to preheat, which makes it a convenient solution when you're running behind on dinner prep. Apart from saving wasted time waiting for your oven to preheat, you can also cook your beloved sweet potatoes in less time when utilizing your air fryer. Next to being a faster and more convenient solution to your standard oven, you can cook these bright orange root vegetables in several different ways depending on the side dish or meal at hand. Before we divulge a few drawbacks associated with cooking sweet potatoes in an air fryer, let's dive into the versatility air fryers provide in terms of different preparation techniques.