We Tried Shake Shack's Trolls-Themed Trio Of Holiday Shakes And Now We Want To Join The Band

Trolls are mythical creatures that were originally dreamed up in Nordic folklore. These strange-looking creatures reemerged in modern-day pop culture when Thomas Dam turned them into the famous "Good Luck Troll" toys. These Trolls, with their blackened eyes, wide smiles and ears, and fluffy, colorful hair that seemed to defy gravity, matched the grooviness of the era they came of age: the 1960s.

Flash forward half a century and the Trolls have received a new lease on life, thanks to DreamWorks' hit animated movie series. On November 17, 2023, the third "Trolls" movie — titled "Trolls Band Together" — will be released in theaters. To mark the occasion, the studio collaborated with Shake Shack to create three limited-time shakes to both promote and celebrate the film.

Shake Shack's Senior Manager of Culinary Innovation Nick Wuest said in a press release regarding the shakes (via QSR Magazine): "We had a blast dreaming up the trio of shakes that so perfectly capture the flavor of "Trolls Band Together" characters." The shakes, inspired by three of the characters in the "Trolls Band Together" film, include Poppy's Sugar Cookie Shake, Branch's Chocolate Peppermint Shake, and Viva's Cinnamon Roll Shake.

Not wanting to miss out on any kind of a shake from Shake Shack, I dashed right over to check all three out. Are these three shakes — served in colorful "Trolls"-themed plastic cups — totally ready to roll? Or are we all being simply trolled in triplicate? Here is our chew and review!