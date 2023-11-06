Smoke Your Meatballs For A Whole New World Of Flavor
Meatballs are as versatile as they are delicious. Whether frozen or fresh, there are several different ways you can prepare them: From the classic pan-sear or oven-baked methods to grilling your meatballs or air frying them. Each option has its pros and cons, and can impart a different flavor and texture to the finished dish, from crispy to tender.
If you're looking to impart heavy flavor into your meatballs through your cooking method, consider smoking them for a change — this will infuse them with a rich, rustic, woodsy taste, unique from many other meatball-cooking techniques. Smoking also applies low heat to the meatballs for an extended period; it's a longer cooking method, but the results are much more succulent. Between the smoky, meaty taste and the tender texture, if you have the time for it, smoking is a great way to prepare your meatballs if you're looking for a change of pace.
Why does smoking taste so good?
What is it about smoking that imparts that incredible taste? The answer is all in the burn. Smoking is typically done with wood chips: Oak, hickory, maple, and mesquite are four of the most common types, and each will provide a slightly different flavor to the meat. As the wood (or charcoal) smolders, compounds are released that absorb into the food. The fat and water molecules in the food bind to the smoky flavor compounds, transferring the flavor.
When smoking meatballs, they'll need to be placed in some sort of pan before going into the smoker so they don't fall apart on the grates. A disposable aluminum pan works well; you can also use a regular baking sheet covered in parchment or foil. To further prevent the meatballs from falling apart, ensure they have a binder in them of some sort — egg and/or breadcrumbs can help keep the meatballs in their proper shape, even after tenderizing in the smoker.
No time or equipment? Try liquid smoke!
Not everyone has the equipment available to smoke meatballs properly — and even if you do, you might be short on time, as smoking meatballs can take up to an hour or more. If this is the case, but you still want to impart your meatballs with that incredible smoky flavor, there's an ingredient you can reach for to get the job done: liquid smoke.
Liquid smoke is so smoky because it's synthesized from real burnt wood, capturing the taste of cooking something over a smoldering fire. It's an ingredient that's available at most grocery stores, and it makes a world of difference when used sparingly in recipes. Though nothing can quite capture the same flavor that comes from putting meat in the smoker, it certainly comes close. A tablespoon or two of liquid smoke in your meatball sauce will provide a similar taste and will do in a pinch — and this way, you can cook your meatballs using any other method, such as pan-frying or baking. If you have the means or the time, though, nothing beats a low-and-slow meatball cooked right in the smoker.