Smoke Your Meatballs For A Whole New World Of Flavor

Meatballs are as versatile as they are delicious. Whether frozen or fresh, there are several different ways you can prepare them: From the classic pan-sear or oven-baked methods to grilling your meatballs or air frying them. Each option has its pros and cons, and can impart a different flavor and texture to the finished dish, from crispy to tender.

If you're looking to impart heavy flavor into your meatballs through your cooking method, consider smoking them for a change — this will infuse them with a rich, rustic, woodsy taste, unique from many other meatball-cooking techniques. Smoking also applies low heat to the meatballs for an extended period; it's a longer cooking method, but the results are much more succulent. Between the smoky, meaty taste and the tender texture, if you have the time for it, smoking is a great way to prepare your meatballs if you're looking for a change of pace.