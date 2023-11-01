Baskin-Robbins' November Flavor Marries All Your Favorite Thanksgiving Sides

Move over pumpkin pie — Baskin Robbins just released the newest flavor of the month, and your guests will definitely be asking for it after a helping of turkey and mashed potatoes. According to a press release made by the ice cream company, the newest November flavor of the month is directly inspired by all the supporting characters on a Thanksgiving table. Turkey Day Fixin's is made with "sweet potato and autumn spice ice creams mixed with honey cornbread pieces and swirls of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce." This unique scoop of ice cream will have bits of sweet and savory, just like a plate on Thanksgiving day.

Fortunately for lovers of this delicious holiday, you don't need to wait until the fourth Thursday in November to enjoy all your favorite side dishes: Starting November 1, this flavor will be available to try all month long. The company's newest scoop is the perfect post-dinner treat, especially since it will remind you of the dinner you just enjoyed. Or you could really surprise guests with a fresh packed quart of this complex ice cream — although it's probably best to check with your host before bringing ice cream to the table instead of actual Thanksgiving sides like sweet potatoes, cornbread, and cranberry sauce. When in doubt, bring both.