M&M's Is Ringing In The Holidays With A New Vanilla And White Chocolate Flavor

If you want seasonal flavors, you can count on the Mars company to unveil new candies destined to become timeless classics. The candy tycoon recently launched Holiday White Chocolate Toasty Vanilla M&M's — a delightful blend of white chocolate and vanilla flavors that promises to become the sweetest part of your holiday festivities. The new M&M's are showcasing their new colorful casings, referred to by the company as festive brown, white, and vanilla. The new packaging features the green M&M wearing a knitted cap and holding a cup of light-colored hot chocolate. It's a fitting design that also hints at how you can enhance your own hot chocolate this season.

On its website, Mars gives some creative examples of how you can experience its new M&M's lineup by recommending you "Add a dash of color to candy dishes for guests to enjoy at holiday parties. You can also use M&M's Holiday White Chocolate Candy in Christmas party goodie bags." The company also recommends adding them to some of your favorite desserts, like M&M chocolate chip cookies, or simply enjoying them while watching your favorite holiday movies. This new limited-edition seasonal variety of M&M's is likely to be a smash hit, so get them while you can.