What's The Best Way To Freeze Fresh Bell Peppers?

Bell peppers are a colorful and nutritious addition to just about any meal. But what do you do when your garden yields more than you can consume? Or perhaps you're conscious about the carbon footprint of food imports during off-seasons and can't go without eating peppers for an entire winter. Freezing these versatile vegetables is a brilliant solution to both reducing food waste and keeping that farm-fresh taste available year-round.

Whether you prefer to keep them whole or sliced, freezing is a great preservation method. When kept whole, frozen bell peppers reserve their versatility. However, pre-sliced peppers are more convenient because you can pull out preferred portions and throw them directly into dishes. With proper preparation and storage, frozen bell peppers will keep nearly perfect. Sure, you could just pop them into the ice box, but your veggies will stay tastier and last longer if you follow the methods described below.