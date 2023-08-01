The World's Biggest Bottle Of Bubbly Takes 3 People To Pour

If you're a fan of champagne, you might have noticed that an average bottle of bubbly offers about 750 milliliters, or 25 ounces, which equates to about six glasses. However, some stores offer "magnum" bottles, holding around 1.5 liters, or the size of two standard bottles. They can be great for celebrations and parties like bachelorette gatherings or New Year's Eve bashes.

For anyone wanting an even larger bottle of bubbly, however, look to French company Luc Belaire. Established in 1898, Luc Belaire is famous for making delicious sparkling wines and champagnes. In 2023, Luc Belaire decided to take things a step further and make the world's biggest bottle of bubbly.

This huge bottle of champagne holds a whopping 45 liters. That's about 60 bottles of champagne in one, and it can serve around 430 glasses!

Because of the bottle's immense size, it won't just serve a lot of people — it requires a lot of people to help pour it, too. Should anyone want to pop the cork on this bottle, it'll take three people to help pour it into glasses and serve it to guests.