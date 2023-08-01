The World's Biggest Bottle Of Bubbly Takes 3 People To Pour
If you're a fan of champagne, you might have noticed that an average bottle of bubbly offers about 750 milliliters, or 25 ounces, which equates to about six glasses. However, some stores offer "magnum" bottles, holding around 1.5 liters, or the size of two standard bottles. They can be great for celebrations and parties like bachelorette gatherings or New Year's Eve bashes.
For anyone wanting an even larger bottle of bubbly, however, look to French company Luc Belaire. Established in 1898, Luc Belaire is famous for making delicious sparkling wines and champagnes. In 2023, Luc Belaire decided to take things a step further and make the world's biggest bottle of bubbly.
This huge bottle of champagne holds a whopping 45 liters. That's about 60 bottles of champagne in one, and it can serve around 430 glasses!
Because of the bottle's immense size, it won't just serve a lot of people — it requires a lot of people to help pour it, too. Should anyone want to pop the cork on this bottle, it'll take three people to help pour it into glasses and serve it to guests.
This massive bottle of wine took years to make
For Luc Belaire, their intent in creating the world's biggest bottle of champagne was part of setting a new record. Previously, the title of the largest bottle of bubbly was the Melchisedech. Produced by Drappier Champagne, the Melchisedech takes its name from a Biblical king and is also a colossal bottle of wine, although it only holds 30 liters of bubbly.
When Luc Belaire set about making their new "Zeus" bottle of bubbly, they had to get extensive help. Because of the sheer size of the bottle and the fact that the design has to be able to prevent the bubbles in the wine from escaping without shattering the bottle, it had to be made of steel instead of glass. The company took seven years to construct the bottle, which was partially designed by aerospace engineers.
Interestingly enough, the company didn't just decide to craft one type of Zeus bottle, however — they actually crafted two, with one being a rosé and the other being a cuvée sparkling wine. The style of the two bottles is slightly different, too, and is designed to reflect the unique flavor of each varietal.
Can you buy the world's biggest bottle of bubbly?
Although it's hard to imagine a scenario where you might need this much wine, if you do want to purchase Luc Belaire's Zeus bottles, you'll soon be able to. At present, the mega bottle is on a world tour, drumming up press and getting fans excited to buy it. You can follow along on the company's Instagram page to see where in the world the champagne is at any given moment. Once the tour ends, the bottle will be available for purchase.
If you don't want to wait that long, you can currently buy the company's other large formats of sparkling wine. Luc Belaire's next-largest size bottle is the Nebuchadnezzar, which is a 15- liter bottle. At just one-third the size of the Zeus, this bottle retails for about $2,500. So, you can only imagine how much the Zeus will cost once it's available for purchase!
Alternatively, you can always go for the Melchisedech, with a current price tag of a little over $7,000.