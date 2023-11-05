Amp Up Your Tuna Salad With A Splash Of Olive Brine

If you have a can or two of tuna in the pantry, you're only ever a few ingredients away from making tuna salad. It's a lunchtime go-to, and if you prep a bowl at the beginning of the week you can have it on salads, in a sandwich, or rolled up into a wrap so you'll never get bored. Tuna salad can be a little one-note, however, especially the stuff you can buy pre-made at the grocery store. The good news is, you don't have to settle for a ho-hum lunch as long as you have a jar of olives in the fridge. If you find yourself with a bland batch of tuna salad, add a spoonful of the olive brine to the bowl and give it a stir.

Olive brine is a super easy way to punch up any mayonnaise-based salad, but it's especially great with tuna because it'll add saltiness as well as a bit of vinegar tartness that will cut the fat of the mayonnaise and bring up the naturally tangy flavor of the tuna. It doesn't take much to get the benefits of olive brine in your tuna, and it's probably already hanging out in your refrigerator; all you have to do is give it a try.