Häagen-Dazs' Beloved Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars Are Finally Back At Costco
It's the most wonderful time of the year: Time to search your favorite stores for more seasonal snacks and sweets. It may only be the start of November, but that hasn't stopped people from quickly trading their witch hats and cauldrons full of tricks for elf ears and stuffed stockings (not to mention down jackets and boots). Before you get too overwhelmed with planning gatherings and shopping for gifts, you may want to take a moment to treat yourself and your loved ones to the festive goodies that this joyful time of year has to offer. Costco, which sells seasonal items like a whiskey Advent calendar, is no stranger to these kinds of delights, and now the bulk retailer has brought back a wintry winner.
With its classic red and white swirls, peppermint is one of the most iconic flavors of the season, and one treat that lovers of both chocolate and peppermint seem excited to see on Costco shelves is Häagen-Dazs' peppermint bark ice cream bars. The fan-favorite is a limited-edition dessert and can be elusive, but according to a post on Instagram, Costco members will be able to get a box of 15 bars for $13.89 for as long as they stay in stock.
The bars are popular with Costco shoppers
Users on the social media platform were excited to see the discovery. Several commenters expressed their love for this seasonal treat, with one writing, "I look forward to these every year!" According to the Häagen-Dazs website, the popular peppermint bark ice cream bars are only available from October to December of each year and feature "decadent white chocolate ice cream, dipped in thick, dark chocolate, then speckled with cool peppermint candy." It might be a bit surprising to learn that the ice cream itself isn't mint flavored, but the crunchy candy shards provide the necessary notes of cooling peppermint.
If you don't find the bars during your next Costco run, keep an eye out for Häagen-Dazs' peppermint bark ice cream pints. While it may not be the same experience as the chocolate-dipped bar, one TikToker swears that people looking for a spoonful of peppermint to kick off their holiday season will definitely appreciate this flavor.