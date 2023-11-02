Häagen-Dazs' Beloved Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars Are Finally Back At Costco

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Time to search your favorite stores for more seasonal snacks and sweets. It may only be the start of November, but that hasn't stopped people from quickly trading their witch hats and cauldrons full of tricks for elf ears and stuffed stockings (not to mention down jackets and boots). Before you get too overwhelmed with planning gatherings and shopping for gifts, you may want to take a moment to treat yourself and your loved ones to the festive goodies that this joyful time of year has to offer. Costco, which sells seasonal items like a whiskey Advent calendar, is no stranger to these kinds of delights, and now the bulk retailer has brought back a wintry winner.

With its classic red and white swirls, peppermint is one of the most iconic flavors of the season, and one treat that lovers of both chocolate and peppermint seem excited to see on Costco shelves is Häagen-Dazs' peppermint bark ice cream bars. The fan-favorite is a limited-edition dessert and can be elusive, but according to a post on Instagram, Costco members will be able to get a box of 15 bars for $13.89 for as long as they stay in stock.