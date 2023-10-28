The Massive Costco Advent Calendar Perfect For Whiskey Lovers

If you celebrate Christmas, counting down the days until December 25 is a process best enjoyed with an Advent calendar. Traditional Advent calendars include little toys or pieces of candy, but in recent years, retailers have been releasing ones that are more extravagant and often themed. Costco, for example, had an imported cheese Advent calendar one year. There was a calendar made especially for dogs. And every year, many Costco shoppers celebrate the return of the coffee-themed one.

For 2023, Costco has also brought back its popular A Whisky Tour of Scotland advent calendar. Similar to past seasons, this version comes with two nosing glasses as well as 24 mini bottles of Scotch whisky for every day leading up to Christmas. Unlike Costco's beer Advent calendar, the Scotch one actually features 24 different types of whiskies. It also comes with a map and chart that tell you details such as the region and distillery each dram comes from and how long it's been aged.